SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $60.42

Shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $60.42 and last traded at $60.53, with a volume of 1292 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.11.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SJW Group from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SJW Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SJW Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.33.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 0.51.

SJW Group ( NYSE:SJW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. SJW Group had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 5.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that SJW Group will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. SJW Group’s payout ratio is currently 71.29%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in SJW Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in SJW Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in SJW Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Humankind Investments LLC purchased a new position in SJW Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in SJW Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

About SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers in Connecticut and Maine.

