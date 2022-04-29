Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.750-$2.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.20 billion-$7.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.13 billion.Skechers U.S.A. also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.75 to $2.95 EPS.

Shares of SKX stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $39.64. 1,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,579,815. Skechers U.S.A. has a 52 week low of $33.50 and a 52 week high of $55.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.32.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 11.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SKX shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. OTR Global raised Skechers U.S.A. from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday. Wedbush raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skechers U.S.A. has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.44.

In related news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 11,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $506,436.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Michael Greenberg bought 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.20 per share, for a total transaction of $985,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,501 shares of company stock valued at $6,646,593 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SKX. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 101.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,781 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 10,466 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,760 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,570 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

