Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Barclays

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

SWKS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $180.73.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $117.65 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.91 and a 200-day moving average of $145.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Skyworks Solutions has a 52-week low of $111.20 and a 52-week high of $204.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.09.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.15. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 26.92%.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,269,100 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1,750.0% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1,845.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

