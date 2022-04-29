SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.03.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SLG shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on SL Green Realty from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on SL Green Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered SL Green Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on SL Green Realty from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on SL Green Realty from $84.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday.

SL Green Realty stock traded down $2.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.22. 1,214,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 888,962. SL Green Realty has a 52-week low of $66.50 and a 52-week high of $85.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.39.

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 57.70%. The business had revenue of $187.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SL Green Realty will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.3108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.08%.

In related news, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 3,560 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total value of $275,223.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edwin T. Burton III sold 3,476 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $282,946.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 5.6% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $595,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Forward Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 25.9% in the third quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 70,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 14,413 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 22.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 5,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

