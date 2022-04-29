SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The energy company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $859.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.23 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 1.38%. The company’s revenue was up 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS.

NYSE SM traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $35.53. The stock had a trading volume of 3,296,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,473,008. SM Energy has a 52-week low of $14.79 and a 52-week high of $43.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 718.74 and a beta of 5.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.48 and a 200-day moving average of $34.57.

Get SM Energy alerts:

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 0.1%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.01%.

In other news, VP David J. Whitcomb sold 44,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total transaction of $1,870,980.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,668,465.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 6,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $284,659.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 110,333 shares of company stock worth $4,511,905 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SM. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in SM Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $291,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in SM Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $309,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in SM Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $351,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in SM Energy by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,169 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 9,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in SM Energy by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 57,669 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on SM Energy from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of SM Energy from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on SM Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SM Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.56.

About SM Energy (Get Rating)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.