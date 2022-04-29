Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smartsheet Inc. provides software solutions. It offers mobile applications, pre-built templates and integrations with cloud applications such as Box, Dropbox, Salesforce, Google Drive and Zapier. Smartsheet Inc is based in Washington, United States. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $83.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.67.

NYSE SMAR opened at $51.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.51 and a beta of 1.58. Smartsheet has a 12 month low of $41.65 and a 12 month high of $85.65.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $157.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.60 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 29.45%. The company’s revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.80, for a total value of $628,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 315,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,756,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,664 shares of company stock valued at $2,172,281 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 408.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 32,666 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 5,236 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 217.0% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 22,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 15,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 3,632.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

