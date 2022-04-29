Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $13.79

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.79 and last traded at $13.81, with a volume of 36766 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $630.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.02.

Smith & Wesson Brands ( NASDAQ:SWBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $177.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.29 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 82.03%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s revenue was down 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s payout ratio is presently 6.44%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWBI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 58.52% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

