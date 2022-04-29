Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $13.79

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.79 and last traded at $13.81, with a volume of 36766 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.17.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $630.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.02.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s payout ratio is presently 6.44%.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWBI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 58.52% of the company’s stock.
Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile (NASDAQ:SWBI)
Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.
