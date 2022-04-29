Snowball Market Capitalization Achieves $515,636.95 (SNOB)

Snowball (SNOB) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. One Snowball coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000261 BTC on popular exchanges. Snowball has a market capitalization of $515,636.95 and approximately $4,512.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Snowball has traded down 19.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00042096 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,816.42 or 0.07284621 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000166 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00057204 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Snowball Coin Profile

Snowball’s total supply is 17,617,074 coins and its circulating supply is 5,103,523 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball

Snowball Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snowball directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Snowball should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Snowball using one of the exchanges listed above.

