Societe Generale Downgrades Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) to Sell

Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WKCMF. Oddo Bhf upgraded Wacker Chemie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Wacker Chemie from €164.00 ($176.34) to €160.00 ($172.04) in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on Wacker Chemie from €177.00 ($190.32) to €197.00 ($211.83) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Warburg Research raised Wacker Chemie to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Wacker Chemie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.20.

WKCMF opened at $167.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $165.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.47. Wacker Chemie has a twelve month low of $131.00 and a twelve month high of $196.60.

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

