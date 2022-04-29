Societe Generale Lowers EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) to Sell

Societe Generale downgraded shares of EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $21.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EDRVF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of EDP Renováveis from €23.50 ($25.27) to €24.50 ($26.34) in a report on Friday, April 8th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of EDP Renováveis from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of EDP Renováveis from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €23.50 ($25.27) price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of EDP Renováveis to a buy rating and set a $27.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of EDP Renováveis to a buy rating and set a $23.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.69.

EDP Renováveis stock opened at $24.41 on Tuesday. EDP Renováveis has a 1 year low of $19.20 and a 1 year high of $28.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.88.

EDP Renováveis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, operates, and maintains electricity generating power stations. The company operates wind and solar farms. As of December 31, 2020, it had an installed capacity of 4,966 megawatts in Europe; 6,766 megawatts in North America; and 436 megawatts in Brazil.

