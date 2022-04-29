Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 135,800 shares, an increase of 176.6% from the March 31st total of 49,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 616,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several research firms have commented on SCGLY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €25.00 ($26.88) to €29.00 ($31.18) in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €41.20 ($44.30) to €39.90 ($42.90) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €32.00 ($34.41) to €29.00 ($31.18) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €43.00 ($46.24) to €34.00 ($36.56) in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.24.

Société Générale Société anonyme stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,271. The stock has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.41. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 12 month low of $4.24 and a 12 month high of $8.51.

Société Générale Société anonyme ( OTCMKTS:SCGLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. Société Générale Société anonyme had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Société Générale Société anonyme Company Profile (Get Rating)

Société Générale Société anonyme provides financial services to individual, business, and institutional investors in Europe and internationally. It offers retail banking services under the Societe Generale, Credit du Nord, and Boursorama brand names; and insurance, investor, and other financial services.

