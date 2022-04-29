SOHO China (OTCMKTS:SOHOF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.17

Shares of SOHO China Limited (OTCMKTS:SOHOF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 2000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.22.
About SOHO China (OTCMKTS:SOHOF)
