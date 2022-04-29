Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) PT Raised to $21.00

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SLGL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sol-Gel Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James cut their price objective on Sol-Gel Technologies from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st.

SLGL opened at $6.90 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.24 and a 200-day moving average of $7.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.69 million, a P/E ratio of 53.08 and a beta of 1.17. Sol-Gel Technologies has a 12-month low of $6.12 and a 12-month high of $14.50.

Sol-Gel Technologies ( NASDAQ:SLGL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.21. Sol-Gel Technologies had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 10.30%. On average, equities analysts expect that Sol-Gel Technologies will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLGL. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 14.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 143,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 14,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include Twyneo, a novel, once-daily, non-antibiotic topical cream which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; Epsolay, a once-daily topical cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea; SGT-210, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of palmoplantar keratoderma; and Erlotinib, Tapinarof, and roflumilast to treat psoriasis and other medical conditions.

