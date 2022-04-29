SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.43

SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.43 and last traded at $6.43, with a volume of 41425 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.71.

Several research firms have commented on SLGC. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of SomaLogic in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SomaLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.88.

SomaLogic ( NASDAQ:SLGC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts anticipate that SomaLogic, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Casdin Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SomaLogic in the third quarter valued at about $153,501,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SomaLogic by 17.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,390,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,516 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SomaLogic in the third quarter valued at about $72,190,000. Foresite Capital Management V LLC bought a new stake in shares of SomaLogic in the third quarter valued at about $65,995,000. Finally, Redmile Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SomaLogic by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,142,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,222,000 after acquiring an additional 170,500 shares in the last quarter. 44.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC)

SomaLogic, Inc operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for their cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples.

