Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Shares Acquired by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 274,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,733 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $34,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. 15.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Sony Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sony Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

NYSE:SONY traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,643. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.33. The company has a market capitalization of $105.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.65. Sony Group Co. has a 52-week low of $84.01 and a 52-week high of $133.75.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.51. Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $26.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.01 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

