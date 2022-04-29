SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.38 EPS

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.38, Briefing.com reports. SouthState had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 33.04%. The business had revenue of $347.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.97 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

SSB traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 519,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,256. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.83. SouthState has a twelve month low of $62.60 and a twelve month high of $93.34.

Get SouthState alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SouthState in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on SouthState from $76.00 to $84.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on SouthState from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SouthState from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.54.

In related news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 1,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total transaction of $129,275.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ernest S. Pinner sold 1,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $99,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,285 shares of company stock valued at $796,555 over the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 58,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SouthState by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SouthState during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in SouthState by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,784,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in SouthState by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

SouthState Company Profile (Get Rating)

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SouthState Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthState and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.