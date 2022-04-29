SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.38, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $347.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.97 million. SouthState had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 33.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share.

SSB stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.44. The stock had a trading volume of 519,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,256. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. SouthState has a 12-month low of $62.60 and a 12-month high of $93.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.60.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on SouthState from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Stephens raised their price target on SouthState from $76.00 to $84.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised SouthState from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on SouthState in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.54.

In related news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.60, for a total transaction of $25,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 4,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $420,849.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,285 shares of company stock valued at $796,555 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SouthState by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,108,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $489,382,000 after purchasing an additional 817,881 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SouthState by 136.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,871,000 after acquiring an additional 133,023 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in SouthState by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 195,251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,643,000 after acquiring an additional 67,578 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of SouthState by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 188,332 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,087,000 after purchasing an additional 59,425 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of SouthState by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 129,462 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. 84.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

