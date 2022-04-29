SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by Hyman Charles D

Hyman Charles D raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,114,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,936 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,729,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,284,000 after purchasing an additional 115,634 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,024,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $332,453,000 after purchasing an additional 84,577 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 2,012,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $343,976,000 after purchasing an additional 128,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,445,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,037,000 after purchasing an additional 478,324 shares during the last quarter. 35.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLD traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $176.91. The stock had a trading volume of 7,717,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,656,895. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $160.68 and a fifty-two week high of $193.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.26.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

