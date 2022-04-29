SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 602,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,225 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.29% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $43,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPYG. FMR LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 350.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 39,517 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $403,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 14,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 80.1% in the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 47,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after buying an additional 21,259 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $60.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.82. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $57.04 and a one year high of $73.64.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

