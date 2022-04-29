SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by InterOcean Capital Group LLC

InterOcean Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPYG. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 350.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 39,517 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 96.9% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 32.5% in the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 53,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 49.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 12,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares during the period.

Shares of SPYG traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.03. The stock had a trading volume of 101,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,121,836. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $57.04 and a 52-week high of $73.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.11 and its 200 day moving average is $66.82.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

