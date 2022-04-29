SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Purchased by Moreno Evelyn V

Moreno Evelyn V boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,370 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for approximately 6.2% of Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Moreno Evelyn V owned approximately 0.14% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $30,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth $56,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded down $6.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $462.18. 146,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,559,863. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $452.89 and a fifty-two week high of $533.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $480.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $495.75.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.