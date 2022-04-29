Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF) Short Interest Down 71.0% in April

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,700 shares, a decline of 71.0% from the March 31st total of 154,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
OTCMKTS:SPVNF traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.95. 23,170 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,686. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.45. Spectra7 Microsystems has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $2.34.
About Spectra7 Microsystems (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Spectra7 Microsystems (SPVNF)
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
- There’s An Institutional Floor In Keurig Dr. Pepper
Receive News & Ratings for Spectra7 Microsystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectra7 Microsystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.