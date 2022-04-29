Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF) Short Interest Down 71.0% in April

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,700 shares, a decline of 71.0% from the March 31st total of 154,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS:SPVNF traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.95. 23,170 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,686. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.45. Spectra7 Microsystems has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $2.34.

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc operates as an analog semiconductor company in Canada and China. The company offers virtual reality (VR) products, including VR7050 to enable lightweight and ultra-thin active interconnects for gesture recognition and motion control backhaul; augmented reality (AR) -Connect, an integrated cable, connector, and embedded chipset product line for AR vision systems and wearable computing devices; and DreamWeVR to support high-bandwidth, near-zero latency VR head-mounted displays, and AR glasses.

