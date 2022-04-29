SPINDLE Trading 5.7% Lower This Week (SPD)

SPINDLE (SPD) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. SPINDLE has a market cap of $370,542.17 and approximately $503.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SPINDLE has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar. One SPINDLE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,636.03 or 0.99888530 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00050486 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.28 or 0.00241167 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.55 or 0.00102241 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.22 or 0.00147926 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.60 or 0.00298870 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00010814 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004091 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001198 BTC.

SPINDLE Coin Profile

SPINDLE (CRYPTO:SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,050,576,097 coins. SPINDLE’s official website is spindle.zone . SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

SPINDLE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPINDLE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SPINDLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

