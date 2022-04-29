Spire (NYSE:SR) PT Raised to $74.00 at Mizuho

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $68.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.90% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spire in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Sidoti cut shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Spire from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spire has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.33.

Shares of SR opened at $74.67 on Friday. Spire has a one year low of $59.60 and a one year high of $79.24. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.29.

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $555.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.70 million. Spire had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Spire will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spire by 48,001.6% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 490,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,017,000 after purchasing an additional 489,616 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spire during the third quarter valued at about $3,020,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spire by 6.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spire during the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Spire by 78.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 29,556 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

