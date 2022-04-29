Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) Insider Buys £124.88 in Stock

Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT – Get Rating) insider Paula Bell acquired 56 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 223 ($2.84) per share, with a total value of £124.88 ($159.16).

Paula Bell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 24th, Paula Bell acquired 50 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 248 ($3.16) per share, with a total value of £124 ($158.04).

On Thursday, February 24th, Paula Bell bought 53 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 237 ($3.02) per share, with a total value of £125.61 ($160.09).

SPT stock opened at GBX 228.20 ($2.91) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.66. Spirent Communications plc has a 1 year low of GBX 209.80 ($2.67) and a 1 year high of GBX 310.60 ($3.96). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 235.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 253.97. The firm has a market cap of £1.40 billion and a PE ratio of 20.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a GBX 3.34 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Spirent Communications’s previous dividend of $1.72. Spirent Communications’s payout ratio is presently 0.55%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPT. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Spirent Communications from GBX 320 ($4.08) to GBX 310 ($3.95) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.44) target price on shares of Spirent Communications in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 328 ($4.18).

About Spirent Communications

Spirent Communications plc provides automated test and assurance solutions for networks, cybersecurity, and positioning in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in Lifecycle Service Assurance and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment provides testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices in the lab, as well as diagnoses, troubleshoots, and resolves issues with production networks and services.

