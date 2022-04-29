Splinterlands (SPS) Price Hits $0.35 on Top Exchanges

Splinterlands (SPS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 29th. One Splinterlands coin can now be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000764 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Splinterlands has a total market cap of $36.07 million and approximately $3.18 million worth of Splinterlands was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Splinterlands has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00041803 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,802.39 or 0.07266814 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000164 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00052083 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Splinterlands Profile

Splinterlands’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,187,459 coins. Splinterlands’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

Buying and Selling Splinterlands

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splinterlands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Splinterlands should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Splinterlands using one of the exchanges listed above.

