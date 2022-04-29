Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target Cut to $110.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Loop Capital from $280.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SPOT. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Spotify Technology from $181.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their target price on Spotify Technology from $352.00 to $262.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on Spotify Technology from $370.00 to $210.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a peer perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $214.31.

SPOT stock traded up $2.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $105.26. 9,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,460,862. The company has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.14 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $138.15 and its 200 day moving average is $198.66. Spotify Technology has a 12-month low of $95.22 and a 12-month high of $305.60.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.40. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 9.7% in the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Lynch Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Spotify Technology in the first quarter valued at $348,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 64.8% in the first quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 11,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Spotify Technology in the first quarter valued at $571,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Spotify Technology in the first quarter valued at $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

