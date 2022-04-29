Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target Cut to $110.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Loop Capital from $280.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SPOT. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Spotify Technology from $181.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their target price on Spotify Technology from $352.00 to $262.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on Spotify Technology from $370.00 to $210.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a peer perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $214.31.
SPOT stock traded up $2.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $105.26. 9,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,460,862. The company has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.14 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $138.15 and its 200 day moving average is $198.66. Spotify Technology has a 12-month low of $95.22 and a 12-month high of $305.60.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 9.7% in the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Lynch Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Spotify Technology in the first quarter valued at $348,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 64.8% in the first quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 11,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Spotify Technology in the first quarter valued at $571,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Spotify Technology in the first quarter valued at $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.36% of the company’s stock.
About Spotify Technology (Get Rating)
Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.
