Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVSVU) Director William J. Quinn Buys 6,600 Shares

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVSVU – Get Rating) Director William J. Quinn acquired 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.13 per share, with a total value of $66,858.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,858. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

OTCMKTS SVSVU opened at $11.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.70. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.03 and a 52 week high of $12.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition by 229.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition by 15.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition by 62.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

