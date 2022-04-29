Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Stock Position Lifted by NovaPoint Capital LLC

NovaPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 258,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Sprott Physical Gold Trust comprises approximately 1.3% of NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. NovaPoint Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $3,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,817,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $168,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 4.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 612,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,457,000 after acquiring an additional 24,988 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 59,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 1,207,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,333,000 after acquiring an additional 12,086 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sprott Physical Gold Trust alerts:

PHYS stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,731,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,552,007. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $13.56 and a 12 month high of $16.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.63.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.