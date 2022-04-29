SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.07-$2.09 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $443.4-$445.9 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $444.32 million.SPS Commerce also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.48-$0.49 EPS.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SPSC shares. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on SPS Commerce from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on SPS Commerce from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPS Commerce from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $167.88.
SPSC stock traded down $2.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $119.63. The stock had a trading volume of 202,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,083. SPS Commerce has a 52 week low of $91.05 and a 52 week high of $174.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.81 and a beta of 0.81.
In other news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 6,859 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total value of $852,985.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 14,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.58, for a total value of $1,768,182.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,724 shares of company stock valued at $7,547,420. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,712,611 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $813,189,000 after buying an additional 174,948 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,223 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,375,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 77,323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,007,000 after acquiring an additional 9,965 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,303,000 after acquiring an additional 18,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in SPS Commerce by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,926 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
SPS Commerce Company Profile (Get Rating)
SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SPS Commerce (SPSC)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.