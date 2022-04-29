SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.07-$2.09 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $443.4-$445.9 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $444.32 million.SPS Commerce also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.48-$0.49 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SPSC shares. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on SPS Commerce from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on SPS Commerce from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPS Commerce from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $167.88.

SPSC stock traded down $2.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $119.63. The stock had a trading volume of 202,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,083. SPS Commerce has a 52 week low of $91.05 and a 52 week high of $174.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.81 and a beta of 0.81.

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $105.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that SPS Commerce will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 6,859 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total value of $852,985.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 14,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.58, for a total value of $1,768,182.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,724 shares of company stock valued at $7,547,420. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,712,611 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $813,189,000 after buying an additional 174,948 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,223 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,375,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 77,323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,007,000 after acquiring an additional 9,965 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,303,000 after acquiring an additional 18,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in SPS Commerce by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,926 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

