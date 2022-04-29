SPYR, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPYR) Short Interest Update

SPYR, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPYR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,300 shares, an increase of 472.4% from the March 31st total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,704,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS SPYR traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.05. 476,429 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,066. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.05. SPYR has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.12.

SPYR, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company develops and resells Apple ecosystem compatible products with focus on the smart home market. It is also involved in the development, publication, and co-publication of mobile electronic games cellular telephones and tablets.

