SQL Technologies (NASDAQ:SKYX) Stock Price Down 4.8%

SQL Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.57 and last traded at $11.64. Approximately 1,604 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 141,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.23.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.65.

About SQL Technologies

SQL Technologies Corp. provides a series of safe-smart platform technologies. The company's first-generation technologies enable light fixtures, ceiling fans, and other electrically wired products to be installed into a ceiling's electrical outlet box; and second-generation technology provides a platform that is designed to enhance safety and lifestyle of homes and other buildings.

