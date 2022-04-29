Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the forty-four analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $208.75.

SQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Square from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Square from $275.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America upgraded Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $221.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Square from $310.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Square from $322.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

NYSE:SQ traded down $5.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.54. 13,322,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,594,973. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 321.10 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Square has a one year low of $82.72 and a one year high of $289.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.79.

Square ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Square had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Square will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 8,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.91, for a total value of $987,818.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.61, for a total transaction of $460,544.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,578 shares of company stock valued at $2,544,542 over the last quarter. 15.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Square by 0.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,105,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $504,910,000 after buying an additional 8,938 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Square by 47.2% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Square by 43.7% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 30,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,403,000 after buying an additional 9,385 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Square by 5.0% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 30,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Finally, Makena Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Square by 11.2% in the third quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 48,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,855 shares during the period. 66.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

