SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 9,879 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,879 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.9% of SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $14,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

VWO traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,110,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,445,268. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.97 and a one year high of $55.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.62.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.