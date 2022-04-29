SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 454 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 215.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 135.1% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 72.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SWKS traded down $4.35 on Friday, reaching $113.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,131,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,987,362. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.91 and a 200 day moving average of $145.60. The stock has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.09. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.20 and a 12-month high of $197.62.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 30.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 26.92%.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total transaction of $1,469,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $4,269,100 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SWKS shares. Mizuho cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Benchmark cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.73.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

