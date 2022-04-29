SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 16,324 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 80.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,324 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for 0.7% of SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOE traded down $4.35 on Friday, reaching $142.29. The company had a trading volume of 450,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,567. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $134.19 and a 1-year high of $154.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $147.12 and its 200-day moving average is $147.49.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

