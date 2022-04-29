SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 225 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 239.3% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 111.9% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 9.7% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 10.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 76,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,380,000 after purchasing an additional 7,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 11,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 78.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded down $11.50 on Friday, hitting $218.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,621,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,043,614. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.85 and a 12-month high of $248.96. The company has a market capitalization of $91.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $219.25 and a 200-day moving average of $222.89.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 64.40%.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total transaction of $653,690.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,253,806.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.93, for a total transaction of $68,079.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,787 shares of company stock valued at $1,073,466 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

