SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Has $1.02 Million Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at about $239,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,447,476,000 after purchasing an additional 80,922 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 12.5% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,085 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 31.0% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 34,934 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,435,000 after purchasing an additional 8,269 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at about $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.53% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $4.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $233.19. The company had a trading volume of 4,029,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,136,672. The company has a fifty day moving average of $239.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.59. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $258.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.27%.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.50.
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.
