SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Has $11.97 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,670,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,763,000 after acquiring an additional 300,601 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 106,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 66.8% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period.

VB stock traded down $5.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $195.05. 990,521 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 923,725. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $194.57 and a one year high of $241.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.00.

