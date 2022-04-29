SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Has $2.44 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,906 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,244,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,344,000 after buying an additional 640,898 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 219.8% in the 4th quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 776,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,367,000 after acquiring an additional 533,829 shares in the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,987,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 874.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 506,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,848,000 after acquiring an additional 454,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2,144.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 456,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,090,000 after acquiring an additional 435,984 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VIG traded down $5.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $153.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,515,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,830,335. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $150.44 and a 52 week high of $172.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.12.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

