SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Has $3.02 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 4,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 15,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,325,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period.

Shares of VBK stock traded down $6.81 on Friday, hitting $220.76. 365,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,935. The business has a 50-day moving average of $239.81 and a 200 day moving average of $262.04. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.49 and a fifty-two week high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

