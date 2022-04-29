SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Has $55,000 Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 631.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 527 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 39,309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after acquiring an additional 5,251 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,370,195 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $245,197,000 after acquiring an additional 12,445 shares during the period. Moreno Evelyn V increased its stake in Medtronic by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 78,788 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,151,000 after buying an additional 5,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MDT. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $124.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.19.

Shares of MDT stock traded down $2.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.36. 5,083,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,515,600. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.83. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $98.38 and a 52 week high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. Medtronic’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.42%.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

