SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Has $80,000 Stock Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 2,546.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AXA S.A. raised its position in Iron Mountain by 8.5% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 551,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,976,000 after buying an additional 43,400 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth about $3,035,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Iron Mountain by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth about $514,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Iron Mountain by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 52,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 10,487 shares during the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 7,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.67, for a total transaction of $383,651.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 2,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total value of $114,904.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,999 shares of company stock valued at $6,015,205. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Iron Mountain from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Iron Mountain presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

NYSE:IRM traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.73. 1,854,212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,164,140. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.80. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $38.56 and a 12 month high of $58.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Iron Mountain’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 159.36%.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

