SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hyman Charles D increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 26,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 71,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,614,000 after buying an additional 7,078 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $369,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 792,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,305,000 after acquiring an additional 72,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 119,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,132,000 after acquiring an additional 33,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock traded down $9.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $146.88. 24,988,234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,103,263. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $157.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.25. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.56 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 164.05%. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.44%.

Several research firms recently commented on ABBV. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.73.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 2,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $338,243.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $4,408,248.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,819 shares of company stock valued at $16,155,094. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

