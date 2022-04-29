SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 79.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,835 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Bank OZK boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 68,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 6,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 39,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 29,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cortland Associates Inc. MO lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 7,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.07. The stock had a trading volume of 27,654,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,879,600. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.36. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $37.96 and a one year high of $61.71. The firm has a market cap of $277.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.56%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Barclays set a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.80.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

