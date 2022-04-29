SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 67.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carson Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,180,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,887,000 after buying an additional 60,777 shares during the last quarter. Bank OZK acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 69,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 223,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,829,000 after acquiring an additional 4,793 shares during the period. 76.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,376,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,464,380. The stock has a market cap of $89.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.75. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $57.63 and a one year high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.05%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDLZ. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.55.

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $1,724,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

