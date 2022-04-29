SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Makes New $27,000 Investment in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPT. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 73.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,676,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,412,000 after acquiring an additional 710,280 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 4th quarter valued at $49,603,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,422,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,474,000 after buying an additional 349,124 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprout Social by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,692,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,293,000 after purchasing an additional 266,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Sprout Social by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 454,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,452,000 after purchasing an additional 196,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Shares of SPT stock traded down $2.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.28. 448,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,406. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.53. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.79 and a 12-month high of $145.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.62 and a beta of 1.29.

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $53.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.28 million. The firm’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total value of $1,743,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total value of $349,552.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,709 shares of company stock worth $10,962,463 over the last quarter. 14.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $165.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Sprout Social from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Sprout Social from $155.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Sprout Social from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Sprout Social from $155.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sprout Social has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.92.

Sprout Social Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.