SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 6,195 Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,702,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,624,000 after acquiring an additional 308,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,615,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,621,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745,946 shares in the last quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barclays in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,415,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Barclays alerts:

Shares of Barclays stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.45. 9,629,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,589,026. The company has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Barclays PLC has a 52 week low of $7.19 and a 52 week high of $12.20.

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 29.13% and a return on equity of 9.28%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Barclays PLC will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.2174 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. This represents a yield of 3.2%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.19%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 245 ($3.12) to GBX 260 ($3.31) in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Barclays from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Barclays currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.60.

About Barclays (Get Rating)

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.