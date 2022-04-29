SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BR. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 286.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 246.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock traded down $6.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $144.13. The stock had a trading volume of 476,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87 and a beta of 0.96. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.58 and a 1-year high of $185.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $150.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.11.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 10.05%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.02%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.50.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

