SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 5,813 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:UNOV)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:UNOV – Get Rating) by 83.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,813 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNOV. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Truadvice LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $348,000.

NYSEARCA UNOV traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $28.04. The stock had a trading volume of 4,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,064. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.76 and a 200-day moving average of $29.09. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November has a 52-week low of $28.04 and a 52-week high of $30.08.

